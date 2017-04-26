Honda Athlete of the Week: Notre Dame's Noah Yokum

Notre Dame senior pitcher and third baseman Noah Yokum is making a name for himself.

The Upshur County native is batting .525 this season for the Irish, but that's not even his best average. Yokum also maintains a 4.2 GPA in the classroom.



"Notre Dame has really boosted my academic career as well as my athletic," said Yokum. "I have been accepted into West Virginia Tech, and that has been a blessing for me because it is showing that my academic experiences are coming out, and my hard work at Notre Dame is proving valid."



Yokum's consistency on the field allows for head coach Patrick Marozzi to feel comfortable knowing Yokum will perform in any situation.

"He leads by what he does on the field," said Marozzi. "Obviously, his stats speak for themselves. Being at the plate with runners in scoring position, nine times out of 10 he will drive the runners in for us."