Healthy Harrison Presents A Workplace Wellness Program To Clarksburg City Council

Healthy Harrison is a coalition that seeks to measure the health and wellness of the county. During Wednesday night’s conference session, it presented a proposed Work Place Wellness Program to the council.

Healthy Harrison would like to beta test the program in the county in hopes that they would be the target community in testing. With the beta test, Healthy Harrison hopes to improve the health and wellness of participants with weekly meeting, implementation and the help of a number of experts supplied by West Virginia University and United Hospital Center.

“For the City of Clarksburg to be the pilot and to be the first in the program speaks volumes,” said Mayor of the City of Clarksburg Cathy Goings.

Healthy Harrison Coalition said they’re working to get West Virginia to the number one spot as the healthiest state by looking into the factors that affect the health and wellness in the county.

“We actually just went from 31st to 26th in the county health rankings and so that’s something to be proud of,” said Executive Director of Healthy Harrison John Paul Nardelli.

A holistic plan will be included in the Work Place Wellness Program that will focus mental health, nutrition and help people define their purpose. Healthy Harrison hopes to start beta testing as early as July.