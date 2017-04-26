Fairmont Police Department to Participate In Drug Take Back Day

The Fairmont Police Department is helping people dispose of unwanted pills this weekend.

It is part of National Drug Take Back Day, happening across the country on Saturday April 29. Residents are asked to bring any pills you want to get rid of to the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police will take the drugs, no questions asked, then send them off to be destroyed properly. Liquids, needles and other drugs will not be accepted.



"A lot of times people end up with a loved one that passes away or gets put into a hospital or extended care facility and they're left with all these unwanted medications and are wondering what they do with them. This is an opportunity for them to bring those medications to us so that we can pass them on to the DEA for incineration or some other safe way to dispose of them," said Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine.

