Clarksburg Man Arrested on Drug Charge in Bridgeport

A Clarksburg man was arrested on a drug charge in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning.

Casey Love, 28, was going 48 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on Route 50 near Twin Oaks at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

The officer who initiated the traffic stop was made aware that Love had a suspended driver's license for unpaid citations and a warrant for possession of a firearm by a drug user and arrested him, according to court documents.

After a frisk, the officer found a glass smoking pipe, a black ski mask, $856, a knife, and a phone, police said. Love admitted to the officer that he "smokes ice," which is methamphetamine, and that he had smoked some about an hour before he was stopped, according to court documents.

After the officer notified Love that the car would be searched, Love said there was marijuana and a gun in the car. Officers found 13.2 grams of marijuana, several baggies, several small glass vials, a small measuring spoon, digital scales, a handgun, a shotgun, a body armor vest, two dark gray sweatshirts, and a pair of black shorts after their search, police said.

Love is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.