Five Polar Bears Sign with WV Wesleyan

Tanner Amos and DeAndre Payne each won a state soccer title and two state basketball titles at Fairmont Sr. They're hoping to repeat that type of success at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Amos and Payne were part of a quintet of Polar Bears who signed letters of intent with the Bobcats Wednesday. Amos will play soccer at Wesleyan, and says he's excited to join a program that's familiar to him.

“It’s been a great college program for years, so it’ll be interesting to go there, continue to work and try to get a national championship," said Amos.

Payne will remain Amos' soccer teammate at Wesleyan, and knows he'll have to put in the work in the summer if he wants to see the field as a freshman.

“I think there’s a pretty strong class up ahead of me, but I just want to keep working hard so I can get as much playing time as I can," said Payne.

David Childers also won a state soccer title in 2015 as the Polar Bears' goalkeeper, but he'll play the "other" type of football in college. Childers signed with Wesleyan as a kicker, and is excited to go to college with some of his closest friends.

“I’ve grown up with all these guys, and we’re all going there to play our desired sport," said Childers. "Four of us are actually rooming together, so we’re all Wesleyan athletes, all rooming together, and that’ll be really cool.”

Braden Wilfong is the fourth member of that crew. After running track for a year at Fairmont Sr., he plans to walk on at Wesleyan.

“I talked to the track coach and we texted back and forth, and he asked me to come on the track team," said Wilfong.

Megan Stephenson will join the Bobcat lacrosse team. She'll reunite with head coach Hannah Lively, who coached her in middle school.

“The program is great," said Stephenson. "I love the girls on the team. It’s just a great fit.”