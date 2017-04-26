Randolph County Job Fair Coming Soon

More than 600 jobs are available within the region from Randolph to Upshur and Tucker counties.

Randolph County Development Authority (RCDA) is hosting the annual Job Fair to assist employers and potential employees who are trying to find the right fit.

“It’s not just for people who are currently unemployed but maybe people who are looking for a career change or maybe a step up or something of that nature,” said RCDA Executive Director Robbie Morris. “Currently, we have employers from all different industry sectors.”

Dress in your best business attire and bring a resume and cover letter. The event will be held Friday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phil Gainer Community Center in Elkins.

Any employers wishing to participate can still register by calling the Randolph County Development Authority at (304) 637-0803.