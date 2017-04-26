Morgantown Students Learn Coal History From Inside Mine Re-Creation

Students at Morgantown Learning Academy are taking their studies of West Virginia’s coal history into the mine.

A mine re-creation was built inside the school’s gymnasium.

Each day students in Pre-K through eighth grades put on their hard hats, grab a flashlight and their books and learn in a similar environment to where the miners they study worked, with low ceilings and little light.

“The kids have had a lot of training about coal and coal mining unions the mine wars all those kinds of things,” said Greg Knight, who constructed the mine recreation. “I just thought it would be a way to make West Virginia’s history come alive.”

While inside the mine, students are leaning about the West Virginia coal wars, unions, and what life was like in a coal mining town.

“The coal mine wars was the biggest civilian altercation since the Civil War and we don’t hear a lot about that,” Knight said. “It’s a very important part of West Virginia history. The kids need to know that we had a party to play in the development of labor.”

Knight also constructed the mine re-creation in his classroom when he taught West Virginia history in Doddridge County.