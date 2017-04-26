Randolph County Celebrates Administrative Assistant Day

Randolph County businesses celebrated Administrative Assistants Day with a meal at the Vintage in Elkins and a break from their busy schedules.

Administrative assistants were treated to lunch, free massages, and goody bags.

“I, in the past, have been an administrative assistant and in return, I have had several over the years and they’re an important role in the business," said Event Coordinator Judy Ritchie. "This is just our opportunity for the local businesses to be able to treat them to something that is very unique.”

Local vendors pampered participants with free massages, makeovers, and discounted jewelry and clothing.

Tickets for the event were sold to raise funds for the upcoming Randolph County Kids Run in May.