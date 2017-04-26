Restaurant Road Trip: Morgantown Flour & Feed

Morgantown’s newest dining spot, Morgantown Flour & Feed is aiming to leave a lasting impression on diners.

Owners Marty and Kristin Elek are using a welcoming atmosphere, historic space and hearty dishes to create an experience and meal unlike any other.

“This establishment originally was built in 1905 and it was originally called Morgantown Flour and Feed,” said Manager Jonathan Remsing. “When you take a look at the décor inside the building itself, everything on the floor, all the flooring and all the pillars are the original work.”

While some of the woodwork may be original, Marty Elek built the bar, tables, and booths himself.

The food, which they describe as “contemporary Americana,” also has an original twist.

“Things that like your grandmother would make you for Sunday dinner, but with an upscale twist,” said Executive Chef Sethbradley French. “We do things like beer can chicken, but we use Cornish game hens. We do meatloaf, but its bison and boar.”

The menu also features steaks, seafood, burgers and the in-house favorite pierogies. All made from scratch with quality ingredients.

“We try to do as much as we can like in-house with the menu, so we have as much control over the quality of the product as physically possible,” French said. “All the fish is cut in house, all the steaks, the majority of the breads. Everything that we can do realistically in house we wanna do.”

Whether you sit in a booth, at the bar or on the pet-friendly outdoor patio, pair your favorite menu item with one of their signature drinks and prepare to take a few hours to relax.

“We want you to feel like all of your burdens or anything that happened that day or that week and whatnot that you can just kinda push out the door when you walk into these walls and you have a safe house,” said Remsing.

Prices at Morgantown Flour & Feed range from $5 to $35. The restaurant is located at 156 Clay Street in Morgantown’s Wharf District.

The restaurant recommends reservations so they can give you the best dining experience possible.

Morgantown Flour & Feed is open on Tuesdays from 5-10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also have Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a new menu each week.

You can read more about their menu at morgantownflourandfeed.com.