Davis Medical System Celebrates WVU Medicine Partnership

On Wednesday Davis Medical System hosted representatives from WVU Medicine at an event to celebrate a partnership in Health & Vascular, and Cancer Care services.

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Davis Health System President and CEO Vance Jackson and many others spoke on the strength this partnership will offer to patients.

“Overtime we are investing significantly in signature programs where we want to be worldwide leaders in the heart and vascular care we provide and the cancer care we provide,” said Albert Wright, the president and CEO of WVU Medicine. “We have partnered with Davis to make Elkins a major care point.”

In August 2016, Davis Health System and WVU Medicine announced a new partnership to benefit and strengthen cancer, cardiology, pulmonology and vascular services.

The event celebrated the partnership and brought both groups together to celebrate the collaboration thus far.