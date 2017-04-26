Kiddie Days Give Children First Farm Experience

The West Virginia University Animal Sciences Farm is inviting kids to come visit this week.

The annual Kiddie Days, hosted by WVU’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Design, let children interact with baby cows, lambs, donkeys, chicks and more.

Guides be available teach the children about each animal and what it takes to raise them.

Kiddie Days bring around 3,000 children, from Pre-K to third and fourth grades, and their families to the farm each year.

“A lot of these kids don’t have a relative or a farm they can go to, so this is new to them,” said WVU Associate Director of Farms Ben Walsh. “We just want them to get familiar with agriculture a and hopefully we’ll inspire them to go home and learn a little more and their parents can teach them a little extra.”

Kiddie Days continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the farm, located on Stewartstown Road, east of the intersection with West Run Road.

Admission to the farm is $2 per person.