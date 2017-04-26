TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closures for Repairs on US Route 50

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that a lane will be closed on US Route 50 on Thursday, April 27.

The lane closure will occur at the intersection of Hewes Avenue and 2nd Street/Westbound entrance ramp to US Route 50. The lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lane will be closed to replace damaged guardrails according to the DOH.

In addition to the lane closure, there will be sporadic shoulder/lane closures on US Route 50 eastbound and westbound between West Pike Street and Joyce Street exits.

Motorist should plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. The DOH would like to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project's schedule.