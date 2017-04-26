Upshur County Business Opens New Room for Community

An Upshur County business is opening a new room to reach out to its community.

Preplayed Media in Tennerton has recently opened a new party room available to area residents.

The room features a 100-inch projection TV and five other flatscreen TVs for its customers to enjoy gaming with friends, and can be used for parties and meetings as well.

Owner Tyler Hitt said he wanted to provide an activity for kids in the community.

"Growing up in the area, there wasn't a whole lot to do for kids and stuff, so our main focus was trying to bring the community, give them somewhere to go, let their kids come in, hang out, play games, just somewhere to go especially during summer when there's absolutely nothing to do," Hitt said.

The store also buys and sells used games, systems, and movies from its customers.