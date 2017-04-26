The Fifth Floor Featured in USA TODAY Article

The Fifth Floor in Clarksburg won a national award recently.

USA TODAY picked the restaurant as 'West Virginia's Hidden Gem'.

USA TODAY picked a hidden bar and restaurant from all of the 50 states during their search.

Clarksburg Mayor and owner of the restaurant, Cathy Goings, said that she thinks the restaurant got picked for the award because of its unique atmosphere and views of the city.

Mayor Goings said, "When we built this particular bar and restaurant, we wanted to have a certain feel about it and one of our highlights is the view we have from up here. Its one of the few in the area that you can actually look outside and see the mountains."

Mayor Goings said she hopes the USA TODAY article encourages people from all over the country to come to the restaurant.