Local Chef Earns International Recognition

A local chef has earned international recognition at a competition earlier in April.

Stonewall Resort Lead Cook Shane Hawkins earned second place in the International Copper Skillet Competition in Los Angeles.

Hawkins earned his way to the international competition after beating chefs across the U.S.

He competed in the junior division against chefs from the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Hawkins said his success has boosted both his profile and the resort's.

"I think really it's a huge deal. I've had quite a few people since I've been back be like, 'oh yeah, that chef works here, right?' It's been a very nice selling point for us," Hawkins said.

The competition is held each year among chefs working in conference center kitchens by the International Association of Conference Centers.