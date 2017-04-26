Dominion Encouraging People To Call Before Digging

Utilities around the state are reminding customers to stay safe as they work on projects around their home.

Dominion is reminding people that they need to check ahead of time before digging in the ground to be sure they do not damage utilities underground.

Homeowners can call 811 or Miss Utility of West Virginia to be sure the area they are working in is safe.

The company said more than 3 million miles of utility lines are buried underground around the country.

"So the possibility of hitting one is very real. That's why its really a campaign now, and educational campaign to let people know they need to call before they dig," said Dominion spokesman Bob Fulton.

Fulton said people should call 48 hours before they dig some any lines in the area can be clearly marked.