Individuals Training to Become Peer Recovery Coaches

People were trained Wednesday to help fight an important issue.

The Clarksburg Baptist Church, along with the Clarksburg Mission, held a Peer Recovery Coach Training Wednesday.

The training was held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week.

Many said they are training to become a recovery coach in hopes of reaching those in need. Most of the attendees for the training have suffered from addiction, and hope to be seen as a relatable source.

"There are a lot of resources, maybe we could use more resources, but there are resources out there but its hard to connect the problem folks to the resources and there needs to be more boots on the ground, more foot soldiers out there, more connectors," said Lou Ortenzio, Clarksburg Mission.

The mission said they will host another peer recovery training in the fall.