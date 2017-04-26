Norwood Elementary Resumes School After Water Leak

Classes at Norwood Elementary in Stonewood are back in session Wednesday.

The elementary school was closed for two days due to a water leak. The leak occurred on the second floor in the school's library and was noticed on Saturday afternoon.

Principal Dora Stutler said the Harrison County Board of Education started working on the leak immediately.

Stutler said that the repair work to fix the leak was done quickly, and that is the reason school is back in session.

"The damage occurred sometime Friday night into Saturday, and it was discovered in early afternoon on Saturday. And within twenty minutes we had folks here. The water was shut off and they started clean up immediately. It was phenomenal," said Stutler.

Principal Stutler said that more repair work will be made to the library over the summer.