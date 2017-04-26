Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE (4/27/17 3:54):

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Terrance Manner, Walbash Street and surrounding area has been lifted.

The water is now safe to drink.

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the City of Fairmont on Wednesday, April 26.

The advisory has been issued do to a main water line break on Terrance Manner in Fairmont. The break has caused a loss of water service to customers on Terrance Manner, Walbash Street and the surrounding area.

Please contact The Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on April 27 after 2 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted.