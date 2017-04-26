Reedsville Man Accused of Hitting Child in Face With Belt

A Reedsville man was arrested on child abuse charges Tuesday after allegedly injuring an 11-year-old girl.

Robert Bragg, 45, allegedly hit the girl in the face with a leather belt, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police responded to South Preston School on April 18 after the girl came to school with a facial injury from the incident, according to court documents. Child Protective Services and a Preston County deputy obtained a video interview of the girl stating she was physically abused that day by Bragg, who is her mother's boyfriend, at his residence on North Mountaineer Highway.

Bragg admitted to police that he hit the girl in the face with the leather belt during a confrontation between the girl and her mother.

Bragg is charged with child abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.