1 Person Transported to Hospital After 3-Vehicle Accident on I-79

A three-vehicle accident occurred on I-79 southbound on Wednesday.

The accident happened at approximately 2:36 p.m. just before the 119 Bridgeport exit.

A white Chevy Aveo rear-ended a white Ford F-150. The collision led to the truck rear-ending an silver Audi sedan according to Clarksburg Police.

One person was taken to United Hospital Center. The person's conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said the accident occurred due to construction. Police advise motorists to use caution when traveling through the construction areas.