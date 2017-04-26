Tygarts Valley Teammates Sign with Fairmont State Baseball

Caleb Riggleman and Rece Wamsley are sticking together.

The Tygarts Valley seniors will remain teammates on the diamond next year, when they join Fairmont State's baseball program. Both athletes received scholarships to play for the Falcons.

Riggleman says former Bulldog P.J. Lanham, a freshman catcher at Fairmont State, convinced him to sign with the Falcons.

“He was texting us about every month, wanting us to come up and stay with him on campus, to get to know the players and stuff," said Riggleman, an outfielder. "He was a big factor.”

For Wamsley, a pitcher, signing with the Falcons puts him a step closer to achieving his dream of playing college baseball.

“Ever since I was young, I looked up to not just people in the majors, but college people – the people that were playing for something – because that just seemed like a goal I wanted to achieve,” said Riggleman, who hopes to see time as a reliever in his freshman season.