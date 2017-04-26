Morgantown School Placed on Lockdown After Firearm Reported Nearby

A Morgantown school was placed on lockdown Wednesday, April 26.

According to Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston, Suncrest Middle School was placed on lockdown after officers were called to Baldwin Street for a reported person with a firearm.

The school was placed on lockdown by the school's administration, according to police.

The reported firearm was transported between a residence and a motor vehicle, Preston said. No violations of the law were committed, and the firearm was never on school property. No one was threatened with the firearm, Preston said.

Suncrest Middle School has resumed normal operations.