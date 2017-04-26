North Marion's Rinehart to Join Alderson Broaddus Golf

Some people find the game of golf aggravating and frustrating. Brittany Rinehart is not one of them.

The North Marion senior signed a letter of intent with Alderson Broaddus Wednesday morning. She'll join the Battlers golf team next year on a scholarship.

Rinehart says she finds golf relaxing, and that ever since her father taught her to play in middle school, it's been her goal to play in college.

“I’m just excited to be around more competition, I guess, just to push myself to get better and to play to that caliber," said Rinehart.

Rinehart says she needs to keep practicing to prepare herself to play in Division II, and that she'll need to find a good balance between golf and school work to succeed.