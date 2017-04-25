Morgantown Intersection Plans Trigger Debate

The intersection between University Avenue and Collins Ferry Road is causing controversy in Morgantown. Some residents said changes need to be made in order to promote safety. While others who own property in the area said the proposed changes are bad for business.

Representatives from the Division of Highways said the intersection creates up to two minute delays for drivers, plus the area creates a higher number of accidents.

During a public meeting Tuesday evening the DOH presented five options for making improvements to the intersection. One option was highlighted because it was determined to be the most effective and least expensive.

"So we believe it's giving the [lowest] cost, and the least destruction, the least amount of delays," Dirar Ahmad, DOH Engineer, said.

But Ahmad also said they're open to public suggestions and take public comments very seriously.

"Because as an agency our function, our mission is to serve the public and to provide them good roads, safe roads."

But area property owner Anthony Sellaro wasn't so sure.

"I'm not sure how much public opinion is going to sway them, they sort of have their mind made up," he said.

Sellaro said he and other area property owners will take legal action because the plans will use parts of their land and disrupt traffic flow to their properties.

"We can't let our properties, our tenants be hurt."

City councilwoman Jenny Selin said the property owners' concerns are valid.

"That's their private property so it's really important that we honor what they're thinking and that we consider what they're thinking. But if we don't make improvements now the area will be more developed and more used later, it will be harder to put in improvements."

For more information on how you can share your feedback on this intersection visit the DOH website, here.