Boles Signs with FSU Acro & Tumbling

Notre Dame's Tamara Boles is excited for a new challenge.

The senior signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with Fairmont State's acrobatics and tumbling program.

FSU travels all over the country for meets, and competed against Baylor and Oregon last year. Boles is excited to compete at a higher level.



“They do a lot of intense tumbling, and they compete more like track meets," said Boles. "It’s not so much about peppiness or supporting your school like some cheerleaders – or what people think of when they think of cheerleaders – but it’s more about the sports side of it, which I really like.”