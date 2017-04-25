Morgantown City Council Election Results - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown City Council Election Results

Morgantown's Municipal election saw a much higher voter turnout than the last election.

The election was also very competitive as each ward was filled with two candidates running against each other.

The increased competition led to quite a few incumbents losing their seats.

City Clerk Linda Tucker said over 1,000 people voted early this year as opposed to around 400 in 2015. 

"Well I think also because of all the candidates we had too. But also we publicized it well and I think people wanted some changes too and they were curious about coming out and voting," said Tucker. 

According to city officials, the unofficial election results are as follows: 

First Ward

  • Rachel L. Fetty - 1,652 
  • Ron Bane - 915 

Second Ward

  • Bill Kawecki - 1,446 
  • Al Bonner - 1,118 

Third Ward

  • Ryan Wallace - 1,571 
  • Wesley "Wes" Nugent - 968

Fourth Ward 

  • Jenny Selin - 1,453 
  • Eldon Callen 1,117 

Fifth Ward 

  • Ron Dulaney Jr. - 1,618 
  • Kyle McAvoy - 793 

Sixth Ward 

  • Mark Brazaitis - 1,620 
  • Jay Redmond - 1,000

Seventh Ward

  • Barry Lee Wendell - 1,353 
  • Bill Graham - 1,114 

Canvassing will be held in Council Chamber on Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

