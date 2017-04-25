Morgantown City Council Election Results

Thursday, July 27 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:48:51 GMT
UPDATE (7/27/17): The Taylor County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Fairmont man for murder. Justin Clark, 27, has been arrested for the murder of 39-year-old Frank Newbraugh on June 23, 2017, according to Sheriff Austin. Newbraugh was shot and killed near the Taylor County Animal Shelter and found along Riverside Road. Clark will be taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail. UPDATE (7/14/17 at 12 p.m.): Deputies are still waiting on autopsy re...
UPDATE (7/27/17): The Taylor County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Fairmont man for murder. Justin Clark, 27, has been arrested for the murder of 39-year-old Frank Newbraugh on June 23, 2017, according to Sheriff Austin. Newbraugh was shot and killed near the Taylor County Animal Shelter and found along Riverside Road. Clark will be taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail. UPDATE (7/14/17 at 12 p.m.): Deputies are still waiting on autopsy re...
Thursday, July 27 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:22:22 GMT
Randy Scott Shull
Tygart Valley Regional Jail officials found the body Randy Scott Shull, 63, Thursday morning in his jail cell, one day after he was charged with second-degree murder.
A Tucker County man, who was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, has been found dead in his jail cell at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Jail officials found the body of Randy Scott Shull, 63 of Tucker County, Thursday morning, according to Sergeant C.D. Siler of the Parsons detachment of West Virginia State Police. Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Retriever Road in northern Tucker County early Wednesday morning, said Siler, after S...
Thursday, July 27 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-07-27 12:00:34 GMT
Amazon announced on July 26, 2017 that it is making thousands of job offers next week during its "Amazon Jobs Day". The company plans to make the offers at job fairs across the country. The e-commerce giant says the number of jobs it will be offering rests somewhere around 50,000 at 10 of its fulfillment centers. Amazon said tens of thousands of the jobs it is offering will be full-time position in packing, sorting, and customer service departments. The company offers heal...
Amazon announced on July 26, 2017 that it is making thousands of job offers next week during its "Amazon Jobs Day". The company plans to make the offers at job fairs across the country. The e-commerce giant says the number of jobs it will be offering rests somewhere around 50,000 at 10 of its fulfillment centers. Amazon said tens of thousands of the jobs it is offering will be full-time position in packing, sorting, and customer service departments. The company offers heal...
Thursday, July 27 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-07-27 10:05:56 GMT
One person was transported to the hospital after a reported robbery on Wednesday evening. According to 911 dispatchers, the robbery happened at a home on Gaston Avenue in Fairmont around 11:15 p.m. Dispatchers said a female was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. The Fairmont Police Department will handle the investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.
One person was transported to the hospital after a reported robbery on Wednesday evening. According to 911 dispatchers, the robbery happened at a home on Gaston Avenue in Fairmont around 11:15 p.m. Dispatchers said a female was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. The Fairmont Police Department will handle the investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.
Thursday, July 27 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:40:24 GMT
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says it has a person of interest after a chase Wednesday night involving two vehicles.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said it has a person of interest after a chase Wednesday night involving two vehicles. Harrison County deputies, along with police departments from Nutter Fort, Stonewood and Clarksburg responded to a fight Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven near Quiet Dell. A chase ensued, and now the sheriff's department is handling an investigation into the matter. No injuries were reported, and no further details have...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Thursday, July 27 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:14:06 GMT
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man they tried to arrest earlier this week. Deputies said they tried to execute felony warrant on 28-year-old Phillip Rhoades Monday in the Mill Fall Road area. Rhoades ran away from deputies to avoid arrest Deputies executed an extensive search of the area, but did not find Rhoades, deputies said. Anyone with any information regarding Rhoades' whereabouts is asked to call Marion County Sheriff's Department ...
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man they tried to arrest earlier this week. Deputies said they tried to execute felony warrant on 28-year-old Phillip Rhoades Monday in the Mill Fall Road area. Rhoades ran away from deputies to avoid arrest Deputies executed an extensive search of the area, but did not find Rhoades, deputies said. Anyone with any information regarding Rhoades' whereabouts is asked to call Marion County Sheriff's Department ...
Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:55:38 GMT
West Virginia State Police in Ritchie County have arrested a Pennsboro man on a child abuse charge. Police said they went to a home on Mountain Drive for a child abuse complaint. A man told police his 9-year-old grandson had been hit by his daughter's boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael "Quinton" Sullivan. Police said the boy's lips were busted, he had a bruise on the left his face and a black eye on the left side. The boy showed troopers that he also ...
West Virginia State Police in Ritchie County have arrested a Pennsboro man on a child abuse charge. Police said they went to a home on Mountain Drive for a child abuse complaint. A man told police his 9-year-old grandson had been hit by his daughter's boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael "Quinton" Sullivan. Police said the boy's lips were busted, he had a bruise on the left his face and a black eye on the left side. The boy showed troopers that he also ...
Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)