Morgantown City Council Election Results

Morgantown's Municipal election saw a much higher voter turnout than the last election.

The election was also very competitive as each ward was filled with two candidates running against each other.

The increased competition led to quite a few incumbents losing their seats.

City Clerk Linda Tucker said over 1,000 people voted early this year as opposed to around 400 in 2015.

"Well I think also because of all the candidates we had too. But also we publicized it well and I think people wanted some changes too and they were curious about coming out and voting," said Tucker.

According to city officials, the unofficial election results are as follows:

First Ward

Rachel L. Fetty - 1,652

Ron Bane - 915

Second Ward

Bill Kawecki - 1,446

Al Bonner - 1,118

Third Ward

Ryan Wallace - 1,571

Wesley "Wes" Nugent - 968

Fourth Ward

Jenny Selin - 1,453

Eldon Callen 1,117

Fifth Ward

Ron Dulaney Jr. - 1,618

Kyle McAvoy - 793

Sixth Ward

Mark Brazaitis - 1,620

Jay Redmond - 1,000

Seventh Ward

Barry Lee Wendell - 1,353

Bill Graham - 1,114

Canvassing will be held in Council Chamber on Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m.