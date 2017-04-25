Kingwood Man Arrested After Police Found Drugs Packaged To Sell In His Vehicle

A Kingwood man was arrested in Star City Tuesday after police said they found drugs packaged to sell in his vehicle.

Benjamin Phares, 30, was driving on Saratoga Avenue when he was pulled over with an expired temporary registration, according to the Star City Police Department.

Police performed a frisk on Phares and felt a bulge in his left pocket. Phares told police it was his phone and to get off of him.

A K9 officer from the West Virginia University Police Department responded, and the dog alerted that there were narcotics in the vehicle. A search was performed on Phares and the vehicle, and police found 11.7 grams of methamphetamine, four bags of methamphetamine containing a total of approximately 3.5 grams, 4 grams of cocaine, other bags containing a total of approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine, and digital scales.

Phares is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.