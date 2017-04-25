Jane Lew Lions Club to Hold 32nd Annual 5K Event

A Lewis County organization is preparing for one of its major fundraisers this weekend.



The Jane Lew Lions Club will host the 32nd Annual Jane Lew Lions Club 5K Run/Walk race Saturday, April 29.



The race is one of five events throughout the year that help the club raise money for its outreaches.



Organizers say the money they raise largely stays right where the people who give it can benefit.

"The money that we raise stays mostly here, said Sheila Virden, Jane Lew Lions Club. "We do give some to the foundation where they provide eye surgery at WVU at the Eye Institute. But our funds mainly stay right here within our community."



Click for additional information on the event and how to sign up.