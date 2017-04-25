Liberty High School Expands Drug Education Curriculum

House Bill 2195 will require county boards of education to implement opioid awareness and prevention programs.

The bill requires the curriculum to be added to health classes from sixth to 12th grade.

One high school in Harrison County already provides this education and has even expanded its curriculum.

That school is Liberty High School in Clarksburg.

"The first class that they take is called essentials of addiction and prevention and I use a textbook called 'Drugs and Society' and it gives a breakdown of all the different drugs from alcohol, tobacco and marijuana all the way up to heroin and methamphetamines. We do, also, focus a lot on addiction and how it is really easy for you to fall into that and harder to get out of it," said Melissa McIntyre, teacher.

The 'Owl Be Drug Free' tree in Mrs. McIntyre's class is a tool she uses to get her students to make a pledge to live a drug free life. She said the curriculum provided at the high school also teaches students about preparing for the work place. McIntyre said the two topics go hand in hand.

"When I graduate I want to become a cosmetologist and learning about the work place, in here, has prepared me on how the work place will be like when I become a cosmetologist," said Jamie Bruce, student.

Students in McIntyre's classes not only learn about drug prevention but also host events in the school that promote all students being drug free. Students spend time caring for a drug baby in her class. It is tools like this that McIntyre hopes future legislation will provide.

McIntyre said she received the money for the drug babies from a grant she applied to through Walmart.

She said she hopes House Bill 2195 allows for more tools like this to be funded through the state.