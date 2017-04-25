FSU International Student Organization Holds Taste the World Event

Fairmont State University students took their taste buds on a trip around the world Tuesday.



The International Student Organization held its annual Taste the World event at the Falcon Center in Fairmont.



Students prepared 20 dishes from 15 countries.



Some of the menu items included a korean soup, libyan baklava and polish pierogies.

"It gives people a broader understanding of the world around them. Outside the United States outside of West Virginia, it just gives them better cultural understanding," said Rachel Bugaj, International Student Organization.

Tuesday's feast was free to all FSU students.