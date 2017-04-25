UPDATE: Lewis County Man Sentenced on Malicious Wounding Charge

UPDATE (5/24/17 4:44 p.m.)

A man convicted of malicious wounding in Lewis County was sentenced this morning.

Lermon Russell was sentenced to 2 to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Russell beat a Lewis County woman and the crashed his car into the former 7-Eleven building in Weston.

Russell will receive credit for time already served in jail, and other lesser charges were dismissed.

ORIGINAL (4/25/17 5:53 p.m.):

A man accused of beating his girlfriend before crashing his car into a Lewis County business in Feb. 2016 has pleaded guilty.



Lermon Russell, 42, of Weston, pleaded guilty in Lewis County Circuit Court to malicious wounding.

Russell's trial was set to start Tuesday, until he accepted a plea deal before Judge Jacob Reger.

Russell's sentencing will be held in May. He faces two to 10 years in prison on the malicious wounding charge.