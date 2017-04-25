'Imagining the West Side' Shows Impact of Economic Development on Population Health

West Virginia University’s School of Public Health and School of Medicine Charleston Campus created an exhibition called “Imagining the West Side: Constructing Health Through the Built Environment” that’s on display in Morgantown.

Curator Lauri Andress outlined three main ideas behind the study; health and place, expanding the way those in public health thing about population health and economic development.

“In public health we say that health is where you live, work, and play,” said Andress, who is also an Assistant Professor for Health Policy, Management, and Leadership at WVU’s School of Public Health. “I’m trying to make that connection between the body and the places where we find people where they live, work and play.”

Students from both schools toured the West Side of Charleston with residents and were given cameras to take photos and write essays about what they saw. Those photos were then broken down into seven categories; hazard, education, housing, physical activity, economic prosperity, hope, and infrastructure.

The West Side neighborhood was chosen because it is currently undergoing economic redevelopment.

“There are people in that neighborhood who have lived there for a very long time and have a sense of what the community is like,” Andress said. “There are people who want to change the neighborhood.”

The goal of the study was to further understand the connection between public health and economic development.

“There is some tension between residents who live there and people from the outside who want to redevelop that neighborhood,” Andress said. “What we are advocating is that for purposes of population health that those two groups begin to work together. We are hoping that this will have that impact, send that message that failure to work together as groups on the West Side of Charleston could have negative impacts in the long run.”

“Imagining the West Side” was also curated by Geography student Matthew Purtill who created the maps that are displayed.

It will be displayed in the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center through Wednesday and will be put up again in late August in WVU’s Downtown Library.