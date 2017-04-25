MedExpress Opens New Location

MedExpress held a ribbon-cutting celebration and open house at its newly relocated center in Elkins, connected to Walgreens near downtown.

The event included tours of the patient and treatment rooms.

“At MedExpress we are really excited to be a part of the Elkins community, and we are very patient-centric focused,” said Sarah Stewart, a MedExpress marketing manager. “We want to make sure that we treat our patients as we treat our own family.”

The location will be open on Wednesday and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

As a gift to the community, free sports and camp physicals are available April 26-May 9.