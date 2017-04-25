Summit Discusses Using Life Sciences to Grow West Virginia's Economy

The 7th Annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit took place in Morgantown on Tuesday and brought together those who work in life sciences across the state.

Leaders from life science, academics and government on the state and regional level gave presentations on the value of the work being done in West Virginia and how it can grow the economy.

“The West Virginia Bioscience Association works to promote the life science industries in West Virginia, so biotech companies, academic research and those organizations that are working to help heal, feed and fuel the world,” said Bryan Brown, Executive Director of the West Virginia Bioscience Association.

Brown explained that life sciences are a mix between biology, chemistry and other disciplines.

“It’s that interaction of those science disciplines in an entrepreneurial way that create discoveries, that create new inventions, that create new medicines and that’s what our industries do,” he said.

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, WVU President Gordon Gee and Shepherd University President Mary Hendrix also participated in a panel discussion on the role their institutions play in the life sciences growth of the economy.

“As West Virginia works to grown its economy, we need to look at new industries,” Brown said. “Industries built on science and the STEM fields; those are the fields that are going to help grow our economy moving into the future. Bio West Virginia, our association, works to promote those industries and therefore through that growth in the state.”

The Bioscience Summit concluded with a Life Science Research Showcase for research teams to display their findings to companies and investors in attendance.