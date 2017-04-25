Mountain State Street Machines Car Show Canceled

The Randolph County Fourth of July Mountain State Street Machines Car Show will not be happening this year.

For the first time in over thirty years, the show will not take place; fireworks are still on the Fourth of July schedule. Due to a lack of volunteer efforts, the annual event will not take place this year.

“The preparation for the car show is a year-long process when you consider reaching out to the contacts and putting out the invitations, getting the door prizes, the registration, and making all the logistical arrangements,” said Randolph County Commissioner Mike Taylor. “It’s very labor intensive.”

The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce took over the car show several years ago and is now looking for organizations interested in tackling the project.

The show attracts many people from out of state which brings in revenue for local businesses.