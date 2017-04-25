Governor Justice Signs Bill on Higher Education Reform

Governor Jim Justice was at West Virginia University on Tuesday morning, signing House Bill 2815 into law.

This new law would give more power to the governing boards of WVU, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Under the law, those three institutions are exempt from most of the oversight of the Higher Education Policy Commission.

“Giving these great people that know so much more about what and how to do than maybe the powers to be that are trying to guide them and it gives them the power to make real decisions and to move us forward as they should,” said Governor Justice.

WVU President Gordon Gee, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and WVSOM President Dr. Michael Adelman joined Governor Justice for the signing.

“We are very appreciative to the governor and the legislators for their leadership on this issue,” President Gee said in a statement. “This new governance structure will help us be nimble and innovative enough to overcome our state’s challenges, and we look forward to working together as we continue to do great things.”

The legislation preserves the Higher Education Policy Commission to oversee statewide higher education policy initiatives for the public good.