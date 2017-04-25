Summit Unites Chambers of Commerce for Regional Growth

Area business leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss the future and opportunities to grow the region.

The North Central West Virginia Business Summit brought together members of the Marion, Harrison, Preston and Morgantown Area Chambers of Commerce.

“We have had the success of the cities, the counties, the Chamber, other business partners, so when you can take that to the next county, and the next county and the next county you’re just able to strengthen a region and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Chief Operating Officer of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce Terri Cutright.

Presentations addressing infrastructure, housing opportunities and challenges, transportation and public-private partnerships were part of the “Bridges Without Boundaries” theme, which organizers say is how the area should be viewed.

“Either a business coming in or tourist or potential residents they don’t think what county am I in?” Cutright said. “Just knowing that they’re in a region and fortunately this northern region we’re in just continues to be in a growth mode.”

Governor Jim Justice also attended the event at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center and spoke to the area’s business leaders.