Dominion Hosts Oil and Natural Gas Safety Training

Oil and natural gas businesses gathered for a pipeline safety training Tuesday in Bridgeport.



Dominion hosted the training for oil and gas pipeline operators and their legal counsel.

The Public Service Commission holds this training once a year. On Tuesday, they spoke about changes in the field.

The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association said the training is a great outreach opportunity.

Executive Director Anne Blankenship said, "They have had changes to their regulations that are complicated dealing with pipeline safety and pipelines are a huge part of our industry and to have the agency and the industry folks together in the same room with that cooperative effort and really this is sort of a training session for our folks. Its good for our industry and its good for the regulators as well."



Dominion said it likes host training sessions to help keep the industry safe.