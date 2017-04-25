Multiple Boil Water Advisories Issued in Fairmont - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Multiple Boil Water Advisories Issued in Fairmont

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont. This advisory is due to a water line break.

The advisory is from Idlewyle Lane to River Crest Drive, residential only.  

An additional Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Mt. Harmony Road and surrounding areas in Fairmont. 

This advisory was issued by Little Creek PSD due to maintence on the water system causing negative pressure.

