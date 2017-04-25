The Harrison County Sheriff's Department Celebrates D.A.R.E Graduates

On Tuesday, some Harrison County students graduated, but not from school.

The Sheriff's Department presented fifth grade students at Big Elm Elementary with D.A.R.E graduation certificates.

The department provides D.A.R.E education to eight schools.

More than 1,000 fifth graders have graduated this year.

Deputies said the program involves more than drug education.

"The program is important in the elementary schools because it teaches kids resistance skills and resistance strategies so they can resist drugs but the program is not just about drugs. Its about bullying, stress, ways of dealing with stress, positive ways of dealing with stress so they don't turn to drugs and alcohol like so many before," said Deputy L.J. Brewer.



The Sheriff's Department said it hopes to offer the program to more schools.