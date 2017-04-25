Test It Tuesday: Turbo Scrub 360

The Turbo Scrub 360 claims to tackle even the toughest caked-on messes in the shower, including soap scum, calcium, rust, and more! But after last week's glowing reviews of the Hurricane Spin Scrubber, will the Turbo Scrub destroy its competition?

Right off the bat, I noticed a lot of similarities to the Hurricane Spin Brush. It has the rechargeable handle and the connecting brush part, and then it also comes with three different brush heads and the extension piece. In terms of assembly, it's pretty easy. You just take the two parts and put them together until it clicks.

We focused on one side of the tub, which showed some pink soap scum and the stainless steel fixtures. While using the first two brushes, everything went off without a hitch. With the help of the Scrubbing Bubbles cleaner, the tub was on its way to being pearly white!

The third brush was the first major difference that I noticed from the Hurricane Spin Scrubber. This particular brush was much smaller. It's designed for more of a concentrated area, whereas the Hurricane Spin Scrubber's round brush was general purpose. Not necessarily a bad thing - but just smaller.

The Turbo Scrub definitely lived up to its predecessor. I was thoroughly impressed with it. The brushes held up really well. I did question the power - whenever I was really putting muscle into it, it kind of slowed down a little bit, but I feel like that it could happen with just about anything.

Overall, I think that the Turbo Scrub 360 makes cleaning really fun. It's so much more enjoyable to use this to clean the tub than to get down on your hands and knees and scrubbing everything with a sponge. It does cost $39.99, which is the same as the Hurricane Spin Scrubber, but overall, I definitely think that it's worth the money.