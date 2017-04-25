Harrison County Schools Recognized National Board Certified Teachers

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - As teachers are helping their students learn in the classroom, teachers are also learning about how education is changing, and the Harrison County Board of Education took the time to recognize some of those special teachers.

These teachers went a step above what is required by becoming National Board Certified Teachers. These teachers took a year-long course in addition to the classes that they we're teaching to show what they we're doing in the classroom to achieve this national certification. This just shows that these teachers are committed to providing high-quality instruction in the classroom.

Becky Jones, NBCT, Middle School Science Teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston says, "As a teacher, I challenge my kids to always to do their best, and to always push them a little bit past what their comfort level is. And I thought, it was only fair to do it myself as well. To check my teaching, to make sure that I am doing the best that I can be doing for my students".



Harrison County honored the following teachers for either obtaining new National Board Certified Teacher status, or renewing their National Board Certified Teacher Status:

Terra Burnett, NBCT 2016

Literacy | Reading- Language Arts/ Early and Middle Childhood

Terra is a First Grade teacher at Nutter Fort Primary School. She earned a BS degree in Elementary Education Multi-Subject K-8 from Fairmont State University, an Early Childhood Pre-K and K certification from WVU, and a Masters in Reading PK-Adult from WVU. Terra serves as the First Grade team leader, is faculty senate treasurer, the facilitator for the school's Leader in Me Lighthouse Team and is the PDS Coordinator between Nutter Fort Primary and Fairmont State.

Terra and her husband, Jason, live in Clarksburg and have three children, Ashleigh, Bradley, and Hannah. Outside of school, she is the Christian Education Coordinator at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg, the RCB Band Boosters' Vice President and enjoys spending time with her family, attending her children's activities, being a dance and soccer mom, and playing with their 3 dogs.

Lisa Kerns, NBCT 2007, 2016

Renewal | CTE Early Adolescence through Young Adulthood

Lisa teaches Family and Consumer Sciences and Computer Skills at Lincoln Middle and serves as the Lincoln TOC (Technology Opportunity Center) director where she teaches computer courses to community members. Lisa earned a B.A. in Vocational Education from Fairmont State University. She has a Masters of Arts in Educational Technology Leadership from Salem International University and has her Technology Integration Specialist (TIS) credential.

Lisa loves spending time with her husband, Jeff, and is blessed with three sons, Mark, Mason, Mathew, and one fur baby, Moxie. She enjoys interior decorating, crafts, and cooking, as well as, spending time outdoors, walking, gardening and camping with her family.

Rebecca Jones, NBCT 2007, 2016

Renewal | Science/Early Adolescence

Becky teaches Eighth Grade Science at Lincoln Middle School. She earned a B.A. in Elementary Education with a specialization in science from Fairmont State University. She has a Masters of Arts in Education from Saint Mary University in Kansas.

Becky enjoys spending time with her family. She and husband, Ron, are the proud parents of three children, Erik, Kylie, Cory and his wife Joni, and one puppy, Quincy. They are avid WVU sports fanatics and are working on their bucket list that includes visiting every state in the Nation.

Kim Pulice, NBCT 2007, 2016

Renewal | Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood

Mrs. Kim Pulice is a Title I Teacher at Nutter Fort Primary where she has worked in this capacity for the past eleven years. She has been an educator in Harrison County for twenty-four years with prior experience at Johnson Elementary, Harden Elementary, Wilsonburg Elementary, and St. Mary’s Grade School.

Kim holds a Master of Arts in Reading Education from Marshall University and a Bachelors of Arts in Multi-Subject K-8 from Fairmont State University. Kim is also a registered nurse having earned her nursing degree from Fairmont State University in 1983. Kim and her husband, John, live in Bridgeport. They have one adult son, Jason. Kim enjoys reading, crafts, watching movies, and traveling.

Stephanie Runion, NBCT 2007, 2016

Renewal | Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood

Stephanie is the Academic Support Teacher at Norwood Elementary School. She earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from West Virginia University, a M.S. in Reading from WVU, and a M.S. in Technology Education from WVU. Stephanie works with the National Writing Project at WVU. She has facilitated online book studies and worked with the mentoring program for the WV Center for Professional Development.

Stephanie is a runner and enjoys playing tennis. She is an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She loves reading, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with her husband, Chris, and her friends and family.

Joetta Schneider, NBCT 2006, 2016

Renewal | Adolescent and Young Adult Science—Chemistry

Joetta serves as an Instructional Specialist. She earned a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry Education at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee and she has a Masters of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction, with an emphasis in Secondary Science from West Virginia University. Joetta serves as an adjunct professor at Fairmont State University in Biology, Chemistry, and Earth and Sky Science.

Joetta and her husband, Bill, have one son, Derek Watkins, and a grandson, Christopher, who live in Pennsylvania. They also have two older Labrador retrievers. Outside of school, Joetta enjoys reading, writing, watercolor painting and traveling.

Dr. Donna D. Hage, NBCT, Ed. S

Renewal | English Language Arts/Adolescence and Young Adulthood

Dr. Hage obtained her doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction with a minor in Educational Leadership from Marshall University in December 2016. Her dissertation, Re-professionalizing Teachers: Earning a Seat and a Voice at the Table, focuses on areas she has been passionate about most of her career: teacher identity and voice, professional reflection, stakeholder involvement, the culture of teaching, and the demarketization of education. Dr. Hage serves as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Policy.

Donna and her husband of 21 years, Scott, have two children: Rane, age 6, and Magnus, age 3. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Grafton. In her leisure time, Donna enjoys traveling, photography, writing letters, singing, hiking, reading historical fiction, and attending concerts.

Dr. Jenny Santilli, NBCT

Renewal | World Languages Other Than English/Early Adolescence

Dr. Santilli obtained her Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with a minor in Educational Leadership; her dissertation examined how mentors of pre-service teachers perceived the mentoring process and how it impacted them and their students. Dr. Santilli teaches Spanish II, III and IV at Bridgeport High School and facilitates professional development for Harrison County World Language teachers and presents at state and national conferences.

Jenny has two children. Her daughter, Samantha, is a cosmetologist and waitress, and her son is in Pharmacy school. Her mother, Cookie, lives with her. When she has spare time, she enjoys reading, sewing, and traveling. She is an active member of St. James Catholic Church, the Beta Chapter of ADK International Teachers Sorority and the WVFLTA.

The National Board Teacher Certification helps to advance the quality of teaching and learning by helping to maintain high and rigorous standards for what accomplished teachers should know and do, provides a national voluntary system certifying teachers who meet these standards and advocates related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American Education and to capitalize on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers.