Neverauskas Becomes First Black Bear to Reach MLB

In a blowout loss to the Cubs Monday night, Dovydas Neverauskas made history.



The Lithuanian-born pitcher made his big league debut, becoming the first former Black Bear to reach the majors.

Neverauskas recorded his first MLB strikeout as he pitched two innings in relief in a 14-3 loss to the Cubs. He played for the Black Bears during their inaugural season.



The Pirates called up Neverauskas from Indianapolis Monday after placing Adam Frazier on the 10-day disabled list.