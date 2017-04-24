Counties Unite for Business After Hours

Networking events can create important opportunities for business people.

Business After Hours allowed for just that as four different chamber of commerce groups, Preston, Harrison, Marion and Morgantonwn-Area, came together.

The event served as a kickoff for the North Central West Virginia Business Summit, which starts tomorrow.

"It's a great networking opportunity to meet other people especially when you're crossing county lines in the region," said Cathy Wagner, Harrison County Chamber of Commerce President. "You meet people from other chambers and other businesses, you never know where you're next client is going to come from."

The event was sponsored by the West Virginia Black Bears.