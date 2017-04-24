White Hall Votes to Increase Sales Tax

Many local governments around the nation are facing financial struggles, including White Hall, the city council voted to add a half-percent sales tax during its Monday night meeting.

The council debated the tax for weeks, those in favor said the town needs the money, those against argued the half-percent increase would put financial strain on some residents.

Councilman Timothy Ridenour voted in favor of the tax.

"This was the best scenario we could come up with as a council. We looked at different options, presented options to the town if they had any other options or things they'd like to present and this is the best thing we could," he said. "It's not going to hurt the citizens a lot."

The tax will go into effect sometime in 2018.