Champions of Children a Huge Success

Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) hosted its sixth annual Champions of Children Event on Friday.

The CAC gave special thanks to community members who have been instrumental to the success of the organization.

This year the CAC made a conscious effort to be more visible in the community and took the time to unveil a new commercial highlighting the efforts of the group.

Awards were given to four individuals who are local champions for children and doing incredible work in Tucker and Randolph County.

Roxella Owens, the secretary at Tucker County High School, received the Community Partners award for her dedication to students.

The Samaritan award was given to Beth Broschart who used her journalistic talent and volunteered her time and resources to the program’s success. A second Samaritan award was given to Daniel Barkley for donating his time as the event’s DJ.

Lastly, the Professional award was given to Rebecca Vance, Director of the Family Resource Network, who plays a vital role in planning, coordinating events, and works toward new initiatives within the community.

Axis dancers came to entertain and the live auction helped the group surpass the annual goal.

The event was catered by St. Patrick’s Parish. Huge thanks go out to all involved.