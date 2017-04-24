Philippi Middle School Visits Washington D.C.

Philippi Middle School eighth-graders headed to Washington D.C. on Friday.

For several months, students have been working on a unit in their English class which focused on monuments, memorials, and historical locations. Students were tasked with choosing three locations they wanted to visit during the trip.

Jenn Francis, a math teacher at Philippi Middle School, said the opportunity was great for students to gain a deeper appreciation.

“I was hoping that they would have a deeper appreciation just for our country’s history,” said Francis. “I was hoping that they would just kind of have opened eyes to the monuments and just like how grand they are. I was hoping that they would also just learn more about our country’s history.”

Students broke into groups and visited the White House, the Holocaust Museum, the Capital, and the Lincoln Memorial. In the following weeks, students will work on presenting information from their trip.

The school plans to hold this trip annually and wants to do more in-depth research on locations and the country’s political history.