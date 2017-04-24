Local Landmark Welcoming West Virginia Residents

A local landmark is encouraging visits from those nearest to it.



The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) is offering visitors a steep discount on its four-floor tour.

Asylum staff said its one of the deepest discounts they offer through the year.

They want to encourage West Virginia residents to explore their own state instead of planning a longer trip elsewhere.

"We like to invite the people of West Virginia to explore what's in their own backyard. They don't have to take a six-hour trip to find a fun adventure. There's fun things just a half hour down the interstate," said TALA's Bethany Cutright.

The discount will be available to West Virginia residents who show a photo ID through the end of the month.