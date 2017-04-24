Adult Education Center to Hold Fundraiser

The Lewis County Adult Education Center is working to make its services more accessible.

IMPACT is teaming up with the Weston Wendy's for a fundraiser Thursday night.

Ten percent of the proceeds from all purchases between 4-8 p.m. on Thursday will go to support services like the center's clothing closet and childcare center.

Instructor Liz Johnson said those outreaches can make the difference for many potential students.

"Students can bring their children," said Johnson. "They can be watched in a separate room while the student is in class. They can take turns caring for one another's children. So it's just a way to eliminate that barrier and make the program more accessible to people who need our services."

Johnson said money from the fundraiser can go to these projects since funding for classes and supplies is received from the state.